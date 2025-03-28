Hazel Park woman's boyfriend accused of shooting her son

The Brief Two men were involved in a shooting inside a Hazel Park home. Police say Charles Thomas is accused of shooting his girlfriend's son in the face. The son returned fire, hitting Thomas in the hand and the chest.



It was a nightmare scenario for a Hazel Park woman as she watched her boyfriend and her son allegedly get involved in a shootout in her home.

What they're saying:

51-year-old Charles Thomas is accused of shooting his girlfriend’s 22-year-old son in the face. He has been charged with assault with intent to murder, firing into a building causing harm, and numerous weapons charges.

Police say the incident happened on Harry Street in Hazel Park on Monday, leaving neighbors shocked and horrified.

"I was driving home and I got a call from my neighbor saying that he heard some gunshots and that there was blood all over the driveway," said Jordan, who lives near the home. "I was home within five minutes—the whole street was blocked off with cop cars, ambulances, and crime tape, which is totally unlike this neighborhood."

Dig deeper:

Police say Thomas got into an argument with his girlfriend’s son, which escalated. He drew a weapon, and the son and the girlfriend tried to stop him.

The son ended up getting shot in the shoulder and then in the face. He returned fire, hitting Thomas in the hand and the chest.

Both drove themselves to the hospital.

Police say the argument began after the son said Thomas "offended his mother."

Big picture view:

Neighbors FOX 2 spoke with said Thomas was new to the neighborhood, and they did not know him or his family well.

His bond is set at $500,000, and his next court date is April 8.