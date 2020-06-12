‘He truly, truly saved his life’: Family searching for Good Samaritan who saved man after near-death crash

A man was hit by a car doing donuts in a Detroit parking lot, then saved by a complete stranger who took him to the Emergency Room. As he recovers in the hospital, his family’s hoping they can find the mysterious hero to properly thank him.

“I just want to say thank you for saving my brother’s life," said Chelsea Hoffman.

That’s what Kyle Hoffman’s sister wants to say to the man who drove her brother to the hospital after a horrible crash -- a man they’re now trying to find.

On May 28, a Thursday around 6:30 p.m., 28-year-old Kyle Hoffman was setting up for a music video shoot for his media company in a parking lot at 7 Mile and Morang near Fisher Magnet in Detroit.

As he worked, someone began doing donuts in the parking lot some distance away. He continued working, but then they suddenly got closer.

“He heard some screeching and when looked up, his leg was in half," Chelsea said.

The driver lost control and struck Kyle, crushing his lower body. People screamed for 911.

“My brother’s like no, you need to get me to a hospital. I’m not going to make it," she said.

Knowing he was losing too much blood, there was no time to wait for an ambulance. Then a complete stranger stepped in, picking Kyle up and putting him in his car.

“He has no clue who. He just said a large African American man, and they dropped him off at the hospital," said Kyle's younger sister, Haley Hoffman.

The stranger left the hospital and Kyle went into 10 hours of surgery.

“Officers and the detectives said that if that man didn’t drop him off at the hospital, and seeing how much blood was on site, that he probably wouldn’t have made it," Chelsea said.

He’s recovering on a ventilator. As the medical bills pile up, his car is totaled and camera equipment is gone. But his family is staying positive.

“He’s the type of guy that you meet and you're instantly friends with him because how could you not be," she said. "He's strong. He’ll pull through for sure.

While his family wants to know who crashed into him, they really want to know who saved him.

“Whoever did that is just an awesome human being and we just want to get that out there," Haley said.

“There’s so many crazy things going on in the world right now ... it’s so important to highlight all the good in the world and that man deserves to be praised and thanked. Or just give him a hug," Chelsea said.

Kyle’s family is taking things day by day as he recovers and just thankful someone stepped up.

“He truly, truly saved his life," she said.

Kyle's family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills, click here if you'd like to help out.