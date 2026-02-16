Head-on crash kills woman, injures 2 in Monroe County

The Brief A woman driving on the wrong side of US-23 was killed in a head-on crash Saturday. Two other people were injured in the crash but survived. Police say the crash was caused by careless driving.



A woman is dead and two people injured after a head-on crash on US-23 in Monroe County on Saturday.

The backstory:

The victim has been identified as Rhonda L. Bartnik, 60, of Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Bartnik has been driving southbound on the northbound side of US-23.

The crash took place just before 10 p.m. on northbound US-23, south of Sterns Road in Whiteford Township. Investigators say careless driving was a factor.

Bartnik was driving a Ford Escape when she crashed into a Ford F-150. The driver of the F-150, an 18-year-old Dundee man and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Dundee, were both rushed to Toledo ProMedica listed in serious condition.

After the collision, the Ford F-150 and Ford Escape both came to rest in the northbound left lane of US-23. All were wearing safety belts when the crash occurred.

Bartnick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7541.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.