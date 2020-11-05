Healthcare deadline is approaching, here's what you need to know

If you are out of work and you need health insurance there is still time to sign up for the Affordable Care Act.

There are some things you need to know if you need health care and or paying too much for prescriptions. There is open enrollment for the ACA. The deadline is Dec. 15 and the website is healthcare.gov.

If you would like to share your story, they are being collected from across the country of people without health care, go to healthcarevoter.org

