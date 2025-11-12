Healthcare uncertainties rise as vote to reopen government proceeds

The Brief FOX 2 confirmed within the last hour that 'HAP CareSource' has "made the difficult decision to exit the Michigan marketplace." Health insurance and its future seem to be a source of concern.



With the casting of a ballot and the stroke of a pen, some federal employees may be back to work as soon as possible.

Big picture view:

It's day 43, the longest in history and FOX 2 is hearing that a vote on the funding bill to end it may happen at or around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Some Metro Detroiters say they'll be keeping a close eye on it. Top of mind for many: getting people back to work, paychecks in their accounts, and access to affordable food and health insurance.

FOX 2 confirmed within the last hour that 'HAP CareSource' has "made the difficult decision to exit the Michigan marketplace," impacting 20,000 members who will continue to receive healthcare until the end of 2025.

Nevertheless, health insurance and its future seem to be a source of concern.

"We all deserve the right to healthcare. We all deserve that safety and security knowing that we have that healthcare in place, and right now we don’t. We don’t have any healthcare other than what’s going to take us out of food and hope," said Kristen Peterson from Phoenix, Arizona.

"Obamacare is the best thing that happened to everybody. But when Trump got into office, he wanted everybody to be cut off from that," said Southfield resident Charles Wilson.

"Health insurance is something that I sort of believe everyone has a right to. But you do gotta work for it. I think you gotta, in a way, not prove yourself, but pull your own weight and put your weight at the end of the table. But I do think everybody needs it," said Stevan Bojicic of South Lyon.

What they're saying:

People also talked about SNAP benefits.

FOX 2 reached out to MDHHS, and they stated in part:

"MDHHS is carefully considering all actions in the cases involving SNAP, including recent rulings in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court, and USDA guidance. The uncertainty and confusion surrounding SNAP benefits that has spread across the country is unfair to the over one million Michigan residents that rely on these benefits to put food on the table and support their families. We will continue to do everything we can to assist those in need."

HAP CareSource also made a statement:

"HAP CareSource has made the difficult decision to exit the Michigan marketplace, impacting approximately 20,000 members. Current members will continue to receive high-quality care through the end of 2025 and can select a new plan during the upcoming enrollment period, which began November 1. This decision was not made lightly and is driven by the need to maintain sustainable operations amid rapidly shifting dynamics across the industry. HAP continues to offer off-exchange plans for individuals and families seeking coverage in Michigan." ~ Joe Kelley, Manager Media Relations