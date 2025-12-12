Sherrone Moore fallout - how football team's roster, university will be impacted

The Brief Sherrone Moore's criminal charges and firing was a bombshell for the Michigan football program. Moore's scandal is expected to hit the team hard with defections and recruits who may de-commit.



The impact of the Sherrone Moore firing and criminal case goes beyond shaking up the community and University of Michigan.

The backstory:

Aftershocks for the football program will also no doubt be felt with the firing and detainment by police of Moore leaving a stain on the school.

Moore was arraigned on three charges Friday - including home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. It comes just days after he was fired for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

If convicted, Moore may face up to six years in prison.

Rico Beard from 97.1 said the impact on current student-athletes with the program, as well as future recruits will be something to watch.

"Real talk - I think you have a lot of kids watching the way, we're watching," he said. "And they need to know where the leadership is with this school. (They are saying) 'I don't know what's going on with this school. Our coach has failed us, our athletic director may not be here, I don't know what is going on.'"

As a result, there may be defections from the program.

"For a lot of kids, in the next couple of weeks there's going to be a lot of talks around the Christmas table of what I'm going to do next and what school I'm going to be playing for," he said.

John Niyo from the Detroit News said that the university is conducting a deeper look and asking for anyone with information to come forward that may have been impacted by Moore's conduct.

Moore, 39, was named head coach in January 2024. This past season the Wolverines finished 9-3 but lost handily to Ohio State in the regular season finale.

