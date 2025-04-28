Healthy Heart Project provides critical early save

The Brief FOX 2's Healthy Heart Project with Henry Ford Providence allowed for free critical tests. One man found a potential severe heart problem lurking that he never suspected a year ago, and shared his story.



One Metro Detroiter felt like something was off, but it wasn't until he went to FOX 2's Healthy Heart Project screening he realized his heart was in real danger.

"It saved my life, last year," said Joe Smith. "I was so grateful I came in that day."

The backstory:

Smith was suffering side effects when he came in, that were warning signs something bigger was going on.

"Shortness of breath, I would get lightheaded if I was bending over and doing certain things," he said. "My wife, she convinced me to come in and get tested."

The test turned into a serious diagnosis.

"I ended up having AFib, and ended up seeing a cardiologist," he said. "And they did an echocardiogram, and I found out I had heart failure."

Joe got the treatment he needed and now he's a passionate volunteer at the Healthy Heart Project at Henry Ford Providence to help others get screened.

FOX 2: "How do you feel now?"

"I feel great," he said.

This year, a participant named Charlie let FOX 2 come behind the curtain as he got checked out with an EKG.

The EKG is one of the most revealing screenings, checking the electrical rhythm of the heart. This scene played out at six Henry Ford locations around Southeast Michigan on Saturday.

"It takes an electrical picture of the heart, how it beats, how healthy it beats, how regularly it beats," said Dr. Steven McGraw. "And it shows if there is any scarring of the heart, any irregularity or any damage.

"As much as we want to think of it as a way to diagnose a heart attack, it tells us a lot more than that."

Knowing heart disease is our number one killer, and knowing symptoms can be subtle, Hundreds showed up looking for answers.

As for Charlie, he's leaving feeling empowered and ready to make some changes.

FOX 2: "What's the plan for losing weight?"

"I'll try to cut down on the portion of the meal and try to eat healthier food," he said. "No junk food."

Losing weight is one of the most common suggestions doctors give. Signs that your heart might be struggling include shortness of breath, feeling tired all the time, chest pressure and abnormal blood pressure. You want it to be 120 over 80, and not higher.

Pay attention to all the signs you might be struggling and be ready to make changes.