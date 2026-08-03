Anti-bullying nonprofit needs help keeping programs running

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The Brief An anti-bullying nonprofit in Michigan is out of resources and asking for donations from the community. Its founder, Emily Wallace, who is visually impaired, has been personally funding its outreach for years. You can make a donation via GoFundMe, which is linked below.



A Michigan nonprofit that combats bullying is in need of help to keep its programs running.

Hearts of the World Foundation

The backstory:

Hearts of the World Foundation, founded by Emily Wallace, has spent years visiting schools, youth organizations, and community events, teaching children the importance of kindness, respect, and standing up against bullying through its campaign, Stop a Bully, Save a Life.

Presently:

Wallace has continued leading the organization, despite being vision impaired, and personally funding the mission. But the resources are exhausted and the future of the organization is uncertain.

What they're saying:

"I never imagined asking for help, but today I am reaching out with a humble heart because I can no longer continue doing this alone," Wallace wrote.

Wallace has said she sees a change in children at her events, with many taking the pledge to not bully.

Dig deeper:

Hearts of the World Foundation also serves people experiencing homelessness throughout Metropolitan Detroit by delivering hot Little Caesars pizzas, bottled water, and T-shirts.

What you can do:

The organization hosted a fundraiser on Monday, Aug. 3, and donations can also be made via a GoFundMe .