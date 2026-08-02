Mother, 2-month-old son found dead in Waterford apartment bathtub, police say

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The Brief Waterford police and the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to Whispering Woods Apartments for a reported drowning. First responders found the mother and her infant son in a bathtub, initiated lifesaving measures and transported both to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results, and no additional details have been released.



A 36-year-old woman and her 2-month-old son were found dead in a bathtub Friday night at a Waterford apartment complex, police said.

The backstory:

Waterford police and the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded around 10:30 p.m. to Whispering Woods Apartments on a report of a possible drowning.

What we know:

First responders found the mother and infant in the bathtub and immediately began lifesaving measures. Both were transported to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted Saturday by the Oakland County Medical Examiner determined that drowning was the cause of death for both, according to Waterford police.

What's next:

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results as the investigation continues.

No additional details have been released.