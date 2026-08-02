2 Detroit Zoo staff members injured after train car derails

article

The Brief One train car derailed near the Rackham Members' Entrance around noon Sunday. Two Detroit Zoo staff members sustained minor injuries; no guests were hurt. The train will remain closed until further notice as officials investigate the cause.



Two Detroit Zoo staff members sustained minor injuries after one of the zoo's train cars derailed Sunday afternoon.

The backstory:

The Detroit Zoo said one of the train cars derailed near the Rackham Members' Entrance around noon.

No guests were injured, but two staff members suffered minor injuries.

What's next:

Zoo officials are investigating what caused the derailment.

The train will remain closed until further notice.

What you can do:

Guests who pre-purchased train tickets online are asked to visit the Guest Relations team upon arrival to receive a full refund.