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2 Detroit Zoo staff members injured after train car derails

By Nathan Vicar
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit Zoo
Published August 2, 2026 5:29 PM EDT
Published August 2, 2026 5:29 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • One train car derailed near the Rackham Members' Entrance around noon Sunday.
    • Two Detroit Zoo staff members sustained minor injuries; no guests were hurt.
    • The train will remain closed until further notice as officials investigate the cause.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Detroit Zoo staff members sustained minor injuries after one of the zoo's train cars derailed Sunday afternoon.

The backstory:

The Detroit Zoo said one of the train cars derailed near the Rackham Members' Entrance around noon.

No guests were injured, but two staff members suffered minor injuries.

What's next:

Zoo officials are investigating what caused the derailment.

The train will remain closed until further notice.

What you can do:

Guests who pre-purchased train tickets online are asked to visit the Guest Relations team upon arrival to receive a full refund.

The Source: Information came from the Detroit Zoo.

Detroit ZooOakland County