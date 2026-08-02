2 Detroit Zoo staff members injured after train car derails
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ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Detroit Zoo staff members sustained minor injuries after one of the zoo's train cars derailed Sunday afternoon.
The backstory:
The Detroit Zoo said one of the train cars derailed near the Rackham Members' Entrance around noon.
No guests were injured, but two staff members suffered minor injuries.
What's next:
Zoo officials are investigating what caused the derailment.
The train will remain closed until further notice.
What you can do:
Guests who pre-purchased train tickets online are asked to visit the Guest Relations team upon arrival to receive a full refund.
The Source: Information came from the Detroit Zoo.