Heat index near 100, severe storm threat in play Wednesday evening

The heat cranks today and tomorrow. A Heat Advisory is in effect for many of us as temperatures climb into the low 90s and high humidity sends the heat index closer to 100 degrees.

Most of the day stays dry, though an isolated storm can't be ruled out late. PICTURE HRRR ALAN

A better chance for storms arrives tonight as Southeast Michigan sits under a Marginal Risk for severe weather - at a one out of five.

Strong winds would be the primary concern. In setups like this, we often see stronger storms weaken as they move in from the west, so I'm not terribly worried.

Still, it's not a bad idea to keep the FOX2 Weather app handy. Download the FOX 2 Weather App here (it's free!).

The greater severe weather concern arrives Thursday afternoon and continues into the night. We'll be under a Slight Risk for severe weather (2 out of 5), meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. That threat is tied to a cold front that will knock temperatures down for the end of the week, with an even bigger cooldown arriving early next week.