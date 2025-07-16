Flash flood warning issued for Oakland, Macomb counties

article

The Brief A flash flood warning was issued for Oakland and Macomb counties until 5:15 p.m. A flood advisory has been issued until 4:45 p.m. for Lapeer and St. Clair. Heavy rains may bring one inch of rainfall per hour for the next several hours.



A flash flood warning has been issued for Oakland and Macomb counties until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier, a flood advisory was issued for Lapeer and St. Clair counties until 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Timeline:

At 2 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen.

The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

At 1:37 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include: