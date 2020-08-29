Help arrives for elderly woman after house firebombed

“They don’t know how devastating this has been for me, but I’m appreciative,” Deloris Tabb said.



Deloris came home to what most of us would find unimaginable. Her home was apparently firebombed on August 11. The windows were blown out and she hasn’t lived in her home since.



“This hurts my heart,” she said. “I know how much my mother loved this house.



Tabb now needs help, getting the home she lived in for more than 40 years, rehabbed.



“I remained here for the years, because this is our homestead house,” she said. “We grew up here…. my sister and I… my mom. The community was always very caring, very loving and we looked after each other.”



Although those were different times, that neighborly spirit hasn’t left Indiana Avenue near Plymouth, where Tabb’s home is located.



“We’re going to get the job done,” said Denise Lomax with ‘Diamondz’ House of Care.



Lomax has gotten a number of people and agencies together to help Tabb rebuild, and she’s not stopping there. Her organization is now looking long term at rehabbing homes on the street. For that, she’s asking the community to donate time and resources including construction expertise.



“This is what’s needed to bring back positive attitudes towards the city,” Tabb said. “We’ve seen a lot.”



Tabb is looking for answers surrounding why her house was reportedly firebombed.



“The lady as I understand has a mental problem and walks up and down the street,” Tabb said. “I’m praying that she is able to get some help because maybe next time it won’t be so fortunate and someone in there may die.”

Fox 2 Spoke with Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell about the blaze and is still awaiting additional information on the fire investigation.