The Henry Ford Museum offering free entry on anniversary of Rosa Parks' arrest

article

Dec. 1 marks 70 years since Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Alabama.

The arrest of the civil rights activist sparked the Montgomery bus boycott, a protest against segregation on buses.

To commemorate the day of Parks' arrest, The Henry Ford Museum will offer free entry on Dec. 1.

While at the Dearborn museum, you can see that bus that started it all, along with other historical artifacts in the With Liberty and Justice for All exhibition, including the rocking chair President Abraham Lincoln was sitting in when he was assassinated and a whites-only drinking fountain.