Herbal health supplements aren't always safe, doctors warn

It seems like there is a supplement solution for every problem, obesity, muscle aches, hormonal disruptions. But doctors warn, these easy-to-come-by pills might be hard on your liver.

There are more than 80,000 unique herbal and dietary supplements available on the market, with sales passing $50 billion in 2023.

Experts from the University of Michigan Health say around 15 million Americans are regularly taking herbal supplements that in some cases, can damage the liver.

The study focuses on herbal supplements like turmeric, green tea, and ashwagandha.

"So, as practicing hepatologists, we have seen patients with liver damage because they were taking these supplements," said Alisa Likhitsup. "And some cases were fatal, like required liver transplantation. and we have found that millions of Americans are taking these supplements, and they are not aware of the ingredients that could potentially damage the liver."

The University of Michigan team says a key issue is that herbal and dietary supplements are not regulated by the FDA like pharmaceuticals. The labels can also be misleading. in another study, researchers found that a supplement’s actual ingredients matched what the label said only half the time.

"My sense is that the average American doesn't realize that when they go to the supermarket or health food store and purchase these because they have nice, attractive labels. they have ingredients listed on the side of them, just like medications. and so you get a bit confused," said Robert Fontana.

"As a consumer of these products, you don't know that they haven't been tested for safety or efficacy."

So what can you do? Make sure your doctor knows what you're taking. All of it.

"As a physician, we frequently find that patients don't share with us over-the-counter products they're taking," Fontana said. "And that may be for a variety of reasons. Some people are somewhat embarrassed to tell us that they're taking something not prescribed by their doctor. other people forget, and they don't think of them as products that potentially could cause side effects."

Cases of liver injury from taking supplements are very rare. but if you are taking them, it’s important to share that information with your doctor.