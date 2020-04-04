Here's what supplies Michigan's getting from the federal government

Fox 2 has obtained exclusive information about how much help the State of Michigan is getting from the federal government.

A White House official tells Fox 2 that they are partnering with state and local leaders and the private sector to make sure Michigan has what it needs to battle COVID-19.

“The federal government continues to provide critical resources and support to state-implemented and locally executed efforts to respond to and slow the spread of the coronavirus,” a White House official tells Fox 2’s Roop Raj.

White House officials gave us the exact numbers of protective equipment given to the state of Michigan as of Thursday night.

The federal government has provided the following medical supplies to Michigan:

· N-95 Masks – 311,000

· Surgical Masks – 740,000

· Face Shields – 148,600

· Surgical Gowns – 121,700

· Coveralls – 3,800

· Gloves – 618,900

· Ventilators – 400

· Medical Station Boots - 250

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has asked the federal government for more help saying that the 400 ventilators are not enough. Whitmer told Fox 2 on Friday that she asked for 25,000.

When will see more? White House officials referred us to an op-ed in USA Today by Peter Navarro, coordinator of the Defense Production Act policy.

“The Trump administration has worked with 10 manufacturers on a plan to deliver an additional 5,000 ventilators within the next 30 days, and more than 100,000 additional ventilators by the end of June.” These numbers apply to the whole country.

“President Trump and his administration are committed to doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of every single American,” the official tells us.

The president's action makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the state of Michigan. Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the state of Michigan impacted by COVID-19.

