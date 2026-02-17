Sherrone Moore due in court today as attorney seeks to have case dropped

article

The Brief Sherrone Moore is due in court Feb. 17 for a motion hearing. Moore, the former Michigan football coach, is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and threatening to harm himself. This alleged incident occurred following his firing from the university for an inappropriate relationship with that woman, who works for the football program.



Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is due in court Tuesday afternoon as his attorney pushes to have criminal charges against him dismissed.

The motion hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Moore, 39, was charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering after allegedly breaking into the home of a football staffer and threatening to harm himself. This happened after Moore was fired by the University of Michigan for an alleged inappropriate relationship with that staff member.

Last month, Moore's probable cause conference was rescheduled as both the prosecution and defense sought more evidence in the case, including phone records and Title IX documents.

That same day, Moore's attorney, Ellen Michaels, said she had "filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint."

Michaels also said the arrest warrant was issued "based on false and misleading statements presented as fact" and that a Franks hearing was requested.

Moore was fired by athletic director Warde Manuel in December after the school said it found that he had engaged in "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." He was arrested later that day after allegedly breaking into that staffer's apartment and threatening to kill himself in front of her.

According to the prosecution during his arraignment, Moore, who is married, allegedly had an affair for years with a staff member. When that person broke off the relationship on Dec. 8, Moore allegedly texted and called her repeatedly, leading to her reporting what happened to the university.

Once Moore learned of his termination, he allegedly went to her Pittsfield Township apartment, broke in, grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors before threatening to harm himself.

According to prosecutor Kati Rezmierski, he allegedly told his ex-girlfriend, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands."

When she told him she was going to call the police, he left.

Moore was arraigned a few days later and charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. He was released from the Washtenaw County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

According to author and historian John U. Bacon, the relationship was allegedly investigated by the university as recently as this past summer.

He said the school investigated and questioned both Moore and the staffer, and both denied the relationship. That changed last week when she went to the school and provided them with evidence of the relationship.