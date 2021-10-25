Hidden treasure from 1800s, early 1900s discovered inside WWI round found at Michigan home

article

Family members were cleaning out a Lansing home this weekend when they found what they thought was a live ammunition round so they called police.

The bomb squad did an X-ray on the round from World War I and found that it was not live. Instead, it was full of hidden treasure, including coins and bills from the 1800s and early 1900s.

(Photo: MSP)

Bomb squad took the round, and the family kept the treasure.

