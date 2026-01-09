High winds knock out power to more than 19,000 in SE Michigan

article

High winds whipping across Metro Detroit are starting to disrupt power in portions of SE Michigan Friday.

The backstory:

About 19,800 DTE customers are without power this afternoon, according to the outage map. At least 500 Corktown residents are in the dark, while Southwest Detroit has four pockets up around 300 to 400 customers impacted.

The highest-recorded winds today include gusts of 67 miles per hour at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus and 66 miles per hour at Detroit City Airport in Wayne County.

Gusts in Washtenaw County have reached into the high 50s in Ann Arbor (59) and Detroit Willow Run Airport (56).

Macomb County has also been feeling the brunt of the high winds with a gust of 59 reported at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Various intersections have traffic light outages around Metro Detroit.

DTE released a statement about restoration efforts and the importance of staying away from downed power lines. Treat every downed line to be active.

"DTE’s Storm Response Teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to everyone impacted. Report any outage or downed power line.

"Please stay safe. Keep at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and anything they are in contact with — consider them live and dangerous."

For the DTE Outage Map click here.