Highland Park boil water alert expected to remain in place most of week

The City of Higher Park is handing out bottled water - it comes as the city remains under a Boil Water Alert because of low water pressure .

"I’m going to be honest and say I still do kind of use the water a little bit because I kind of have to, I have to cook and stuff like that," said Tiffany Hoskin."It’s been pretty difficult, I mean, you just try to do the best that you can."

Resident Joseph Belvins said he wants to see the city do more.

"It will do for right now, but where are the filters?" he said.

Mayor Glenda McDonald is overseeing the water distribution, and is grateful for donors who provided the cases for residents.

Overall, she says that the situation is improving.

"The water pressure has went up in the neighborhoods," she said.

As residents pick up their water, the mayor believes that the boil water alert could be lifted sometime this week.

"We do have to go through the process of testing," McDonald said. "They have to do the first test and the 24 hours after that the second test and if both tests come back negative, then we left the boil water alert."

The mayor believes that could happen Thursday.

City officials say that work to replace aging infrastructure led to the low water pressure.

"Once the infrastructure is done, we won’t have these problems," the mayor said.

