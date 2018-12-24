Anonymous donation to church helps dozens of families in Highland Park
A Michigan man quietly helping out a nearby church became a blessing to more than 100 families in Highland Park.
6 people escape early morning house fire in Highland Park
A family of six is safe after escaping an early-morning house fire in Highland Park.
Arrest of Rev. Bullock outside church investigated in Highland Park
The arrest of a well-known pastor outside of his church Sunday is being investigated by the Highland Park Police Department.
Man in wheelchair seriously hurt by hit-and-run driver on Woodward
A man in a wheelchair was left seriously hurt on the side of a road after he was hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Double shooting in liquor store parking lot appears to be random: police
Police are investiagting after two people were shot in a liquor store parking lot late Sunday night. One of the victims died later at the hospital.
Suspect found dead, ending overnight manhunt that stretched from Canton to east Detroit
The man wanted after an overnight crime spree that spanned from Canton to east Detroit has been found dead, Michigan State Police confirmed just before 8 a.m.
Shots fired at DDOT bus from moving car, 2 injured
Authorities are investigating after two people were hit with a bullet near a DDOT bus in Highland Park Wednesday morning.
Neighbor in custody after 1 injured in Highland Park shooting
Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in his front lawn early Tuesday morning in Highland Park.
Boy, 12, killed in house fire in Highland Park
Authorities are investigating what caused a deadly house fire early Monday morning in Highland Park.
Senator breaks silence after FBI raid his home and office
With his political career and his freedom on the line, Highland Park Senator Bert Johnson has broken his silence over the FBI and Michigan State Police investigation into his conduct in office.
Volunteers install solar-powered streetlights in Highland Park
A bright idea turns into big results in Highland Park.
Grand jury investigates if Sen. Bert Johnson is using 'ghost employees'
FBI, MSP executing search warrants at Mich. Sen. Bert Johnson's home, office
Authorities with the FBI and with Michigan State Police are executing a search warrant at the home and offices of Sen. Bert Johnson.
Boil water advisory lifted in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park
The affected area included downtown Detroit and the campus of Wayne State University, where signs were posted on drinking fountains warning people not to drink the water.
11-year-old grabbed in Highland Park on way to school, saved by stranger
An adult jumped into action when he saw a stranger grab a young girl walking to school Tuesday morning in Highland Park.
2 girls seriously injured in crash, police believe mom was intoxicated
Their mother is in police custody. No word yet on what charges she may face.
70-year-old shot at during carjacking in Highland Park
The suspects took off in his blue 2007 Chevy Trailblazer.