Highland Park church that lost roof in structure collapse continues to give back to community

A Highland Park church is putting its faith into action - and it isn't the first time they've had to. Their church had to be torn down. They still don’t have a building but they’re being a blessing to the community nonetheless.

The Greater Philadelphia Tabernacle Church of God has shipping containers filled to the brim with bikes small electronics, lawn mowers, and more. It will be given away by the Highland Park church this weekend.

On May 26th 2023, the roof collapsed on the sanctuary - and right now, there is no church building. But that isn't going to stop them.

"We continue to move forward," said Doris Mitchell.

The sanctuary and building were a total loss, which is not hard to believe when you get a closer look at the damage.

"I would say it was in divine order," Mitchell said. "God had it planned like that nobody would be here and nobody would get hurt."

Church members takes this as a sign their spirit of service is doing a whole lot of good.

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "Why is it important to do this, to give back?"

"One, because it’s God's will," she said. "Two, we love people - we’re mission-minded. People can say we want to do for the community, but we put action behind it."

Church elder Jerry Grayson agrees.

"Ministry is about giving. That’s the main thing we want to be involved in, is giving to the community," he said. "That’s just scripture and we want to follow scripture."

The church gives back on its Community Day and this year’s should be no less impactful - free food, a bounce house, music, and giveaways to people who them.

They are hoping to rebuild the sanctuary and not just have the edifice of the church but an adjoining building as a community center to be a resource to the people who live there.

The church has an architect who took time to get the building torn down and the permits, but there is no word when the church's new structure will be up.

The event is at noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at 74 Kendall Highland Park, 48203. Vendor opportunities are available, contact Tia at (586) 745-0752. Email: Theegptcogic@gmail.com



