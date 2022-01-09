Highland Park Fire Trucks rear-ended assisting other cars, driver deceased

On Jan. 8, Highland Park Fire Trucks were rear-ended while assisting two cars on WB Davison near Oakland St.

A 1996 Ford Explorer lost control and crashed into the rear of the fire truck around 11:15 P.M.

The fire trucks were stopped with emergency lights on, according to Michigan State Police.

Highland Park Fire cut the driver out of the car and performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was a 57-year-old from Detroit.

The passenger in the car was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The area was closed for the investigation.