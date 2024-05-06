Hines Drive Saturday road closures resume for bicycling, walking, running

It's that time of year when bicyclists, walkers, and runners get to experience Hines Drive without the threat of vehicles.

During weekly Saturday in the Park events, the road closes to vehicles between Ann Arbor Trail and Outer Drive for a chunk of the day.

Hines Drive will be closed every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Sept. 28. Pedestrians and cyclists can access the park from Nankin Mills Park in Westland and Helms Haven Park in Dearborn Heights.

Anyone with questions can contact Wayne County Parks at 734-261-1990.