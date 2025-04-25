Hit-and-run driver kills motorcyclist in Redford crash, leaves family heartbroken

The Brief Mark Herrin Jr. was killed on his motorcycle after being struck by a hit-and-run driver the night of Easter Sunday. The crash happened at Plymouth and Beech Daly roads with the driver of a white Cadillac fleeing afterward. The Cadillac was later found in Detroit, but police and his grieving family are still in search of justice.



A driver who police say killed a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run last Sunday is still on the run. Redford Township police say the driver was in a white Cadillac and sped off from the scene.

The backstory:

It took place on Easter Sunday after a visit at his mother's Terry Herrin’s home.

"They were all here for dinner," she said. "They were all heading out for the night and they all left here at the same time."

Herrin says her second-youngest son, Mark Herrin Jr., left on his motorcycle to go to his dad‘s house.

"He told me he loved me and I said, 'Be safe,'" she said. "And, Plymouth and Beech. He didn't make it any further."

At about 7:40 p.m. Mark was hit on his motorcycle. Redford police say the driver in a white Cadillac was turning onto Plymouth as he was heading northbound on Beech Daly, when the two crashed.

Police found Mark lying near his bike that caught fire.

Police are now searching for the driver in the Cadillac. The car was later found in Detroit.

Mark Herrin Jr.

"He was covered head-to-toe. He made sure he had the big, full face visor, helmet," Herrin said. "It’s just not right."

"Just to be so selfish to drive away from a scene like that, is just totally inhumane," said Steve Bogan, Mark's brother. "How can somebody do that?"

Herrin says she was worried about Mark getting a motorcyle, but his oldest brother, Craig, says Mark saved up for his bike and had been riding for nearly a year.

"He was so happy over that bike, so happy that I actually went out and bought my own first bike," said Craig Bogan, his brother. "I’ll never get rid of it. it was the last project we worked on together."

The family is hoping other drivers will heed the warnings from safety experts like Sean Diaz.

"Driving fast, switching lanes," Diaz said. "You really have to be mindful and make sure you’re looking everywhere before you act."

And as they wait for answers from the investigation, the family is honoring Mark, and welcoming the biker community to his burial.

Mark Herrin Jr.