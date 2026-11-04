Hit-and-run at White Castle parking lot leaves one person injured, police on scene

The Brief Police sources tell FOX 2 that a hit-and-run at a Warren White Castle left one person in critical condition. The victim was walking through the parking lot when they were hit, the car running over the person's head and body.



One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run at a Warren White Castle on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Police sources tell FOX 2 that this incident took place at a White Castle off 8 Mile near Sherwood at 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking through the parking lot when they were hit, the car running over the person's head and body.

The driver would leave the scene.

Sources say the victim is in critical condition. Police are on scene investigating.

FOX 2 will update this report as we find more information.