Hit-and-run at White Castle parking lot leaves one person injured, police on scene
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run at a Warren White Castle on Wednesday night.
What we know:
Police sources tell FOX 2 that this incident took place at a White Castle off 8 Mile near Sherwood at 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking through the parking lot when they were hit, the car running over the person's head and body.
The driver would leave the scene.
Sources say the victim is in critical condition. Police are on scene investigating.
FOX 2 will update this report as we find more information.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from police sources for details in this report.