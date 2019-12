Don Ferguson and Mike Rowoldt, co-founders of Teeq Tequila, stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to showcase a Chocolate Coconut Lime Martini in time for the holidays.

Chocolate Coconut Lime Martini

3 oz Teeq Coconut Lime Blanco

.75 oz simple syrup

6-7 dashes cocoa bitters

Chocolate syrup in martini glass

For more information go to teeqspirits.com/