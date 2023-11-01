Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday -- What to know

Public tickets to the popular Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

During this annual event, the houses in the village will be decked out in holiday cheer. Also, enjoy carousel rides, ice skating, Model T rides, horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, holiday cooking demonstrations, and fireworks.

The event is held Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 14-17, 19-23, and 26-28.

Related article

Tickets often sell out quickly, and some dates are already sold out after tickets became available to Greenfield Village members last week.

Tickets are $32.50 for members and $38 for non-members.

When the sales start at 9 a.m., those who are waiting will be placed in a queue while you wait for your turn to purchase tickets. Get on the waiting list by going to this website and clicking "Buy Tickets" under the Greenfield Village section.