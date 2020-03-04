Hospital organizes beautiful wedding ceremony for patient waiting on heart transplant

A hospital in Cambridge, England, organized a special wedding for one of its critical care patients on February 27.

Footage tweeted by Royal Papworth Hospital shows 31-year-old Liam Hanrahan, who is waiting for a heart transplant, marrying his fiancee, Sarah Cousins.

The hospital said Hanrahan was admitted in mid-January. The couple were married in his hospital room, which was where they got engaged last month.

The hospital’s critical care team sourced cakes, flowers and food, the hospital said, donated by a number of local businesses. A civil ceremony was followed by a blessing at the hospital’s chapel.

The service was attended by the families of the bride and groom, hospital staff, and other patients and their relatives.