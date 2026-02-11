The Brief A Detroit man is accused of luring women on Facebook before snapping and assaulting them. Donneal Sandridge-Jones, 31, is in custody on a $1 million dollar bond. One woman said he stabbed her with a knife before forcing her to drive around the city.



---This story includes graphic details and viewer discretion is advised---

A Detroit man is accused of luring women with a kind demeanor and niceties, using social media to get close to them before assaulting them.

One victim described him as Ted Bundy because of the metaphorical mask he wore; appearing good-natured and kindhearted before snapping and attacking them.

The common thread between Donneal Sandridge-Jones, 31, and his victims is that he met them on Facebook. Police have since taken him into custody while prosecutors charged him in connection with three different assaults.

Local perspective:

During her experience with Sandridge-Jones, Jakayla Archie said she believed she would die.

"I never thought I was going to make it out of there," she told FOX 2. "It was to the point where I started praying and things of that nature and when he found out that I was praying, he heard me whisper God and he's like ‘b***h you believe in God?’"

Archie is among the victims that police have spoken to about their interactions with the 31-year-old defendant.

Like the other attacks that police have investigated, she was assaulted at his home on Detroit's east side. At first, he appeared normal to her. But after a couple of dates, he would turn on the victims, and attack them.

In one case, he threw a brick at a woman's face and car, before choking and beating her.

Dig deeper:

In Archie's case, Sandridge-Jones stabbed her multiple times in the neck and made her drive around at knife-point.

She had no idea what his plans was for her, but it became apparent after her interaction with him turned violent that this was not the first time he had done this.

"I knew that he had done this to multiple women prior. I just had a feeling like you had to do this before because he was just too comfortable," she said.

In an interview with FOX 2, she showed where Sandridge-Jones stabbed her, pointing to her throat.

"It gives Ted Bundy where you're regular, you court people, you’re nice, you're kind and then the first time I saw that switch was that night. I never experienced that with him prior."

Archie managed to escape after they drove back to his house. While he was distracted on a phone call, she went to police.

Donneal Sandridge-Jones, 31, of Detroit.

Big picture view:

Sandridge-Jones is now being held on $1 million bond — no small amount for any defendant. However, police say the size validates the danger that the 31-year-old poses to the community.

Police have identified other victims and are trying to get the word out about any others who may have been assaulted by Sandridge-Jones.

They also put out a notice to anyone else dating online to be wary of who they meet.

"You got to communicate with a friend where you’re going to be. Don't go to someone’s house that you just met," said Detroit police commander John Svec of the 9th Precinct. "This is a perfect example, he seems completely normal the first few dates and then he snaps and he's attacking you with a pair of scissors. Be very careful who you spend time with and where you go especially if it’s in private."