Hot dogs and summer are a perfect match - but what you need to know

The Brief Hot dogs are an ultra-processed food and can increase risk factors for health. Healthier alternatives include looking for lower sodium, turkey or chicken dogs. For the OG, stick to all-beef and look for less ingredients - including more you can pronounce,



People have strong opinions about what they like on their hot dog. But what we don't know is are hot dogs rally that bad for us?

Big picture view:

You might crave a hot dog every now and again, but first a little dose of reality from Julia Zumpano, Cleveland Clinic.



"Hot dogs are a processed meat," said they’re considered an ultra-processed food, and we know a high consumption of ultra-processed foods, specifically processed meats have shown to increase risk factors for heart disease, diabetes, obesity and cancer, certain, specifically, certain types of cancer."

Zumpano, a registered dietitian, says hot dogs can be packed with things like sodium and preservatives but some are better than others.

With this in mind, it’s best to save hot dogs for special occasions and not make them a regular part of your diet.

If you want to enjoy one at a cookout, Zumpano suggests filling up the rest of your plate with fruits and veggies so you’re not tempted to eat more than one.

It is also to remember that not all hot dogs are created equally.

"There are hot dogs made with leaner meats like turkey or chicken," she said. "There's plant-based versions of hot dogs, so look for those. Look for lower sodium options and then even scanning the ingredients to see what's in there.

"So, the more processed ingredients, the more ingredients you can't pronounce, that's the type of hot dog we want to avoid or limit."

Although they are made with processed meat and high in sodium and fat, they are best enjoyed in moderation.

When shopping for hot dogs look for the labels that you understand - like 100 percent beef, which is a good one. Also maybe look for low fat or lower in sodium.

Healthier toppings could include sauerkraut, onions, and mustard.