House fire destroys family of 14's historic Southgate home

Terecia Hubbard is still coming to terms with what her family lost, after a suspected electrical fire destroyed their 1895 Georgian home last week.

"We’re still in shock," she said.

Terecia, her husband, and 12 of their kids were inside the Southgate home when it started.

"I’m just grateful that all of us made it out, because it could’ve been a disaster," she said. "It was on fire for 20-30 minutes and we didn’t know anything."

Pictures show what’s left of their home - their belongings were destroyed, something Terecia is still trying to get through to their kids.

"He said, 'Momma I want to go home,'" she said, referring to one of her little boys. "And I said, 'Well, we can't go home.' I was like, 'What are you trying to get?' And he said, 'I'm trying to get my backpack, my shoes, my things.' They don't have anything right now and they don't understand the extent, that we've lost everything."

The Hubbard family is finding compassion in their greatest moment of need. Their co-workers and the Southgate Goodfellows donated toys, clothes and backpacks for the kids.



The fire department and hotel owner Tom Gasso put the family up the first few nights after the fire. Later, the Red Cross, and then the family’s insurance company, took care of their lodging.

"What better time to help people than in (their) desperate time of need," said Gasso, who owns the Wyndham Garden Hotel.

Terecia says she appreciates the support they’re getting. She and her husband are normally the ones providing the help - now they’re on the receiving end, and they have a long journey ahead.

"I’m grateful (for the help) but I’m sad because I’ve been married for 15 years," she said. "We’ve been building for so many years and it’s just all gone in (a split second), and it took us so long to even get to the point where we were at."

Right now that family is living at an extended stay hotel. They will likely be there for some time. Terecia said that according to their insurance company, the fire was so bad it could take at least a year to settle the claim.

If you would like to donate to help the family, they are on Venmo, @Terecia78.