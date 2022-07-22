House Speaker Pelosi visits Detroit to push Chips Act to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with many United Auto Workers (UAW) leaders plus other Michigan Democratic lawmakers on Friday as she campaigns to get more votes to approve the Chips Act.

The Chips Act was passed by Senate on Tuesday to advance a bill that would provide about $50 billion in subsidies for U.S. computer chip manufacturing. These are the semiconductor chips that have been making so many things hard to find - from cars to appliances.

The bill was passed despite projections from some companies and automakers like Volkswagen that the chip shortage should improve in the second half of the year. However, the bill would offset supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs and help the U.S. to better compete with China on chip production.

Pelosi met with UAW President Ray Curry, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, and other Democratic leaders to talk about the legislation to deal with the ongoing chip shortage. She hit back at those say the billions would help prop up more corporations.

"It’s not for corporate America it’s for jobs in America, so that they stay here and keep the jobs here," Pelosi said.

The legislation is meant to incentivize semiconductor production in America and decrease dependence on foreign manufacturers, especially those in Asia. More than $50 billion would go towards domestic chip production and include tax incentives to build plants with $2 billion set aside for what’s called legacy chip production, which is integral to the auto industry.

Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters were at Lear Corporation Friday also working to sell the Chips act.

"This is a problem that only will increase in complexity as we move towards electric vehicles and ultimately self driving cars. The auto industry is going to continue to need even more production of chips and there's no way that the domestic auto industry can be reliant on foreign producers of chips. This is about national security economic security," Peters said.

But it doesn't have support across from all Democrats. Many question the merits of giving big bucks to corporations, including Senator Bernie Sanders who called the legislation a blank check to profitable microchip and semiconductor companies.

Pelosi acknowledged that the businesses will reap some benefit.

"Yes there will be collateral benefit if we’re doing something with the private sector and with us, making sure there will be some upside for the workers,"

Pelosi said she expects the House to vote on the legislation as early as next week. Some have called attention to Nvidia stock trades by Paul Pelosi, her husband, prior to this huge vote because the company deals in semiconductors and could potentially stand to benefit.