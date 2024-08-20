How can Kamala Harris win over Arab American voters disgruntled with Joe Biden?

Democrats traveled to Chicago this week with their eyes on a message of unity as they stare down the final stretch of election season. But 36 of the delegates in attendance are part of the "uncommitted" group that torched President Joe Biden over his handling of Israel's war in Gaza.

Will they treat the vice president differently?

Kamala Harris is now the presumptive nominee for Democrats and her reputation among Arab American voters remains murky. The delegates at the convention have yet to endorse Harris, despite her previous calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.

She has attempted to make inroads with the community, including a meeting with the mayor of Dearborn weeks ago. And according to outgoing U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Democratic leaders are now listening to the small but potentially influential group of voters in Michigan.

"There's a lot of listening going on," she said. "People have a right to speak. They have every right to be concerned about the loss of life. There's a process going on right now that is respectful and that needs to happen."

But protesters who gathered outside the convention - as well as those who rebuked Joe Biden during the presidential primary in February - have made demands that extend beyond being heard.

They have called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel, as well as an embargo on sending weapons to the country. Those terms are more recent since the movement grew earlier in 2024.

The Lieutenant governor told FOX 2's Tim Skubick that both sides have been in conversation, which "is getting stronger."

"That is how trust is built," Garlin Gilchrist said. "So I do think it's going to get stronger."

More than 100,000 people cast a ballot for "uncommitted" during February's primary - enough to sway an election in Michigan after a series of close votes in presidential races. In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump by less than 12,000 votes.

The same number of people could flex similar strength in November, determining where Michigan's 13 electoral votes could go.

"There will be work to be done in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Hamtramck - absolutely. But we're not going to get carried away with exaggerating the problem," said former Michigan Gov. Jim Blanchard.

He's not the only former Michigan politician to talk about more work. Former Michigan congressman Andy Levin said Harris needs to "keep pushing the envelope" if she wants to win over Arab American voters, according to the Detroit News.