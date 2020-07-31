How Detroit teachers union leader feels okay sending son to class in the fall: "Absolutely Not"

The head of the Detroit teachers union was unequivocal in how he feels sending his son to in-person school in the fall.

"Absolutely not," said Terrence Martin. "We've completed the survey, I've indicated that on the district survey. My son will be an incoming freshman at Martin Luther King High School in the fall, and right now I do not feel safe sending my son to school face-to-face."

And he's not the only one. Several groups representing an array of educational professionals and community groups have presented a list of demands to the Detroit Public School District this week, outlining what they see as necessary steps to a safe reopening for the fall school year.

"One of them (demands) being we rely on science and rely on medical professionals who know this to really guide our steps and make a decision on whether it's safe for students to return," Martin said.

"We've seen a number of school districts around the Metro Detroit area and around the country who have already announced that in the fall, they will strictly online, which we believe is the best-case scenario for Detroit Public Schools Community District."

To teach in person or not teach in person - that's the question that superintendents and their school administrators and boards around the state are weighing ahead of the fall start to school, which stands at less than a month away from beginning.

DPSCD has opted for a hybridized approach to the start of the year, offering both in-person and online learning options to students. Three of Michigan's largest school districts, Lansing, Ann Arbor, and Grand Rapids, have both announced plans to offer only virtual classes in the fall.

However, DPSCD, which has already put their mixed plan to use for summer classes, has pushed back on committing to only virtual classes for the 2020-21 school year. Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti has argued that online learning only would inhibit students' ability to learn and that offering in-person learning also allows for parents who need to work a chance to return to their jobs.

After protesters forced the issue in a lawsuit that was filed weeks ago, a judge ruled Detroit school could remain open but must test students for COVID-19 ahead of time.

Since then, three students have tested positive for the virus. Martin says the possibility of exposure validates the concerns of nearly 4,000 district employees.

"We're afraid of both. We're afraid of the staff passing it along to the children, we're afraid of staff passing to one another, we're afraid of children passing it to staff," said Martin. "We're concerned obviously about the infections and you know here in the Metro Detroit area, we've been hit the hardest by COVID and so my members are very fearful of returning to face-to-face education in the fall."

In addition to relying on science and medical professionals, the coalition also demanded mandatory testing of students and staff, allow employees to opt into in-person work, and provide hazard pay for employees who do work in-person.

Ultimately, the decision to allow in-person learning will be up to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has warned that decision may not come until days before classes are set to begin.