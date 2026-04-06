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How to get a free rabies vaccine for your dog in Oakland County

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 6, 2026 7:12am EDT
Pets and Animals
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • Oakland County residents can get their dog's rabies vaccine for free each Friday when renewing their dog's pet license at the county animal shelter in Pontiac.
    • This vaccine comes free when pet owners pay the $15 license fee.
    • A person was recently bitten by a rabid skunk in the county.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - After a rabid skunk bit a person in Oakland County last month, the county is making it easier for people to get their dogs vaccinated for the disease.

Beginning Friday, April 10, dog owners can get a free rabies vaccine with the purchase of a dog license from the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac on Fridays. Dog licenses through the county are $15.

The free vaccines will be offered from 9 a.m. until noon each Friday.

The animal shelter is located at 1200 North Telegraph Rd., Building 42E in Pontiac.

Learn more.

Tips for preventing rabies

  • Have pets vaccinated regularly. This will protect them if exposed to animals with the disease and prevent them from becoming ill and infecting humans.
  • Do not handle stray, wild, or dead animals.
  • Keep pets indoors, supervise when outside, and always use a leash when walking to limit their exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.
  • Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
  • Do not leave food or water outside for pets when unattended.
  • Keep garbage cans securely covered, as contents may attract wild or stray animals.

The Source: This information is from the animal shelter and Oakland County Health Division.

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Pets and AnimalsOakland County