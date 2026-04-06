How to get a free rabies vaccine for your dog in Oakland County
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OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - After a rabid skunk bit a person in Oakland County last month, the county is making it easier for people to get their dogs vaccinated for the disease.
Beginning Friday, April 10, dog owners can get a free rabies vaccine with the purchase of a dog license from the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac on Fridays. Dog licenses through the county are $15.
The free vaccines will be offered from 9 a.m. until noon each Friday.
The animal shelter is located at 1200 North Telegraph Rd., Building 42E in Pontiac.
Tips for preventing rabies
- Have pets vaccinated regularly. This will protect them if exposed to animals with the disease and prevent them from becoming ill and infecting humans.
- Do not handle stray, wild, or dead animals.
- Keep pets indoors, supervise when outside, and always use a leash when walking to limit their exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.
- Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.
- Do not leave food or water outside for pets when unattended.
- Keep garbage cans securely covered, as contents may attract wild or stray animals.
The Source: This information is from the animal shelter and Oakland County Health Division.