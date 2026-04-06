How to get a free rabies vaccine for your dog in Oakland County

article

The Brief Oakland County residents can get their dog's rabies vaccine for free each Friday when renewing their dog's pet license at the county animal shelter in Pontiac. This vaccine comes free when pet owners pay the $15 license fee. A person was recently bitten by a rabid skunk in the county.



After a rabid skunk bit a person in Oakland County last month, the county is making it easier for people to get their dogs vaccinated for the disease.

Beginning Friday, April 10, dog owners can get a free rabies vaccine with the purchase of a dog license from the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac on Fridays. Dog licenses through the county are $15.

The free vaccines will be offered from 9 a.m. until noon each Friday.

The animal shelter is located at 1200 North Telegraph Rd., Building 42E in Pontiac.

Learn more.

Tips for preventing rabies

Have pets vaccinated regularly. This will protect them if exposed to animals with the disease and prevent them from becoming ill and infecting humans.

Do not handle stray, wild, or dead animals.

Keep pets indoors, supervise when outside, and always use a leash when walking to limit their exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Do not leave food or water outside for pets when unattended.

Keep garbage cans securely covered, as contents may attract wild or stray animals.