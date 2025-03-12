How Michigan's Changing Lanes helps people rethink careers to chase dreams

In Michigan, there's a growing emphasis on harnessing local talent, with the state's Department of Economic Development Corporation leading the charge. The "Changing Lanes" program is designed to equip individuals with the tools and resources needed to transition from their current career paths to pursuing their dreams.

Daniel Hodges, CEO and Founder of Meknology, exemplifies the program's potential. A mechanical engineer from Michigan State University, Hodges had a successful career at a nuclear power plant and later at Whirlpool. However, he felt unfulfilled and decided to take a risk.

"I realized that was called an entrepreneur," Hodges said.

Risk-taking is not typically associated with engineering, but Hodges believes it can be advantageous.

"You have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. As long as you are willing to do that and be honest and vulnerable... Holy smokes, you can win," he explained.

Hodges returned to school and founded Meknology, a company focused on eliminating liquid waste—a venture rooted in Michigan.

"We found brewers and distillers, people who make beers, wines, and liquors have an immediate and urgent need to take their leftover byproducts from making beer, whiskey, and wine, things that we love, and finding a way to sell that," Hodges said.

Meknology transforms wastewater into high-quality dry grains and fertilizer, protecting the water table.

"We turn that waste into not only high quality dry grains but high quality fertilizer.. As a dry fertilizer not a wet one so now you are protecting the water table," Hodges explained.

His journey caught the attention of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and their Changing Lanes program and he was asked to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs.

"Changing Lanes approached me about my success and my ability and desire to help other folks," Hodges said. "They speak the language of the folks who are their target audience. If you are talking to engineers and you want them to take a risk, there is a certain way to talk to convince them," he added.

Changing Lanes is a 10-week program that teaches participants with a startup mindset how to launch their ventures, particularly in customer relations.

"Taking opinions, desires, and needs and turning those into metrics... It's attractive to engineers because now I can put a box around it," Hodges explained.

The program also emphasizes the importance of knowing when to pivot.

"The first time you do it, not your most memorable moment, but as you do it more and more, you get better and better until it becomes natural. And that's what's called reacting and responding to customer needs, and that gives you a competitive advantage," Hodges said.

Changing Lanes is helping Michigan residents turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality, one risk at a time.