How to protect yourself - or others, from strokes

Every 40 seconds someone has a stroke, and every four minutes someone dies from stroke, according to the Stroke Awareness Foundation.

The Brief Strokes happen across any age spectrum when a blood clot blocks the flow to the brain. If you see a loved one suffer a health emergency, remember the acronym BE FAST, which stands for Balance, Eyes, Face, Arm, Speech and Time. High blood pressure, cholesterol levels, high blood sugar and obesity are factors in strokes.



The statistics are scary, but the good news is, you can do something about it - before that happens.

Big picture view:

Your brain needs blood flow - so when that blood flow is cut off, you could call it a brain attack. Usually a blood clot is blocking that flow and it’s important to remember that anyone can have one.

"So, stroke is not just a disease that affects the elderly – a stroke can affect the entire spectrum of age. Of course, the risk of stroke does increase as we get older in age," said Dr. Marc Alain Babi. "But strokes can affect all the way from birth and in younger adults, which we're seeing, unfortunately, an increase in both incidents and serious complications of strokes in young adults."

Dr. Babi is a neurocritical care specialist for the Cleveland Clinic.

If you think someone is having a stroke, Dr. Babi says to remember the acronym BE FAST.

It stands for Balance, Eyes, Face, Arm, Speech and Time. That means if someone is experiencing balance loss, vision changes, facial drooping, arm weakness or trouble speaking – it's time to call 911.

Doctor Babi says every minute matters when someone’s having a stroke - and getting treated quickly is crucial.

It’s also important to remember that there are things we can do now to help prevent a stroke in the future.

"The modifiable risk factor are those that we have control on, that we can modify, such as high blood pressure. typically, most individuals we can treat with a combination of different blood pressure medication," he said. "Diabetes can be modified, (to ensure) appropriate diabetic control."

The good news is, 80 percent of strokes are preventable. How? By paying close attention to high blood pressure, cholesterol levels, high blood sugar and obesity.

The second you suspect someone is having a stroke, don't hesitate to call 911. Medication can break up the clot if it's given within several hours.

The Source: Information for this report came from an interview with Dr. Marc Alain Babi of Cleveland Clinic.



