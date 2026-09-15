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The Brief Sept. 15 marks National Voter Registration Day. Eligible voters can sign up in one of several ways ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. National Voter Registration Day was first celebrated in 2012 and serves as a reminder to celebrate your right to vote.



Are you registered to vote?

Sept. 15 marks National Voter Registration Day in the United States. An annual reminder to encourage eligible voters to check their registration status and celebrate their right to vote.

With Election Day just a few months away, here’s what you need to know if you haven’t registered to vote yet.

How to register to vote in Michigan

What you can do:

You have several options when it comes to registering to vote ahead of Election Day (Nov. 3).

Register online

Michigan offers online registration.

Start the process online at Michigan.gov/VoterRegistration.

Register by mail

Eligible voters can also register by mail.

Download the national Mail Voter Registration form here and follow the instructions outlined on page three.

This form can be used to register to vote in any state, except New Hampshire, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Register in person

You can also register in person at your state or local election office, as well as your state motor vehicle office.

National Voter Registration Day

The backstory:

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that is dedicated to celebrating the country’s democracy, according to the National Voter Registration Day website.

National Voter Registration Day is celebrated every year in September.

The day was first celebrated in 2012 and since then, volunteers and team partners have worked to get over 6.5 million Americans registered to vote ahead of their next big election.