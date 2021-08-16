How to apply for a credit from DTE or Consumers if you lost power from last week's storms

Some DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers are eligible to apply for credits from the electricity companies.

Both energy companies provide a $25 credit if customers meet certain conditions.

if an outage has lasted 120 hours under catastrophic conditions that impact 10% or more of customers, you can apply for the credit. Last week's outages would be considered catastrophic conditions. You can also apply for a credit if you have lost power eight or more times during a 12-month period.

Customers can also apply for credit if an outage lasted more than 16 hours during non-catastrophic conditions. However since last week was not considered non-catastrophic, your power must have been out for 120 or more hours to qualify this time.

Apply for credit from DTE here and Consumers here.

After last week's outages, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel requested that the energy companies up their credits and make them automatic.