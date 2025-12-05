Custodian sickened by Legionnaires' Disease found in Oakland County building

The Brief A positive case of Legionnaires' Disease was confirmed after a custodian working at an Oakland County building became sick. The bacteria that causes the illness was detected at the sheriff department's administration building. The Legionnella bacteria often forms in man-made systems where water is present, like hot tubs and HVAC systems.



Health officials are on alert after a custodian working at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office was diagnosed with Legionnaires' Disease.

The confirmed case prompted the department to close its administration building so it could purge the Legionella bacteria that had been found during testing.

What we know:

Water tests at Building 38E of the Oakland County Sheriff's Department confirmed the presence of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' Disease.

The illness is a severe form of pneumonia that happens after someone breathes in the bacteria, which contaminate water droplets often found in HVAC systems and hot tubs.

The building is now temporarily closed and will remain so throughout the weekend.

The sheriff's office said on Thursday the building won't reopen until it is deemed safe. The health department is working with county leadership on mitigation.

What we don't know:

While personnel assigned to the building will remain available for contact, they will be working remotely until the building reopens. There is currently no return date.

There was also no updated status of the sick employee.

What you can do:

Because the Legionella bacteria can cause severe cases of pneumonia, anyone who has recently visited the sheriff's administration building that is experiencing flu-like symptoms should seek medical care.