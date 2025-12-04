The Brief A warrant has been authorized for a Ferndale man accused of exposing himself at a Michigan water park. The defendant exposed himself and started touching himself in a hot tub at Zehnder's Splash Village, prosecutors say. It happened in June.



A Ferndale man is wanted in connection with an indecent exposure case out of mid-Michigan after he allegedly flashed himself at a water park.

The defendant was named in a two-count warrant out of Saginaw County after he exposed himself to guests at Zehnder's Splash Village. The warrant comes more than five months after the initial police report.

The backstory:

On June 30, 2025, the defendant entered a hot tub at the water park before exposing and touching himself. The incident was reported to a lifeguard soon after happening.

Happening on video, cameras caught the moment he entered the hot tub. Both adults and children were also in the hot tub when the defendant exposed himself, leading to a minor to report the case.

Soon after, video caught the moment he left the water park.

According to a bond recommendation filing, the defendant pleaded guilty to disorderly person in 2019 after he exposed himself to a 4-year-old at a Livonia Meijer.

Catching up:

Prosecutors plan to pursue two charges against the suspect, including aggravated indecent exposure, which falls under the Sex Offender Registration Act because it involves a minor.

Prosecutors have also recommended a $50,000 cash/surety 10% bond.