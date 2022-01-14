How to camp for free while volunteering at Michigan state park campgrounds this summer

article

Camp for free while helping out at Michigan state park campgrounds.

Campground hosts spend at least a month volunteering at one of 112 state park and state forest campgrounds. Hosts work five days a week for a total of 30 hours a week answering camper questions, planning campground activities, and performing light park maintenance duties.

Hosts are needed from April through October. You must be 18 or older to apply. Both individuals and couples are able to apply.

Park managers will select hosts based on their familiarity of camping and state parks, special skills, and knowledge of the area.

If selected, you will be provided with a campsite and items needed to do your job. You will be required to provide your own camping equipment and food.

Apply here.