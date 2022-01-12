Michigan DNR seeks artists to spend time creating in UP this year -- how to apply

Does Michigan's wilderness inspire you?

You could spend time creating art in a rustic cabin in the Upper Peninsula.

The Department of Natural Resources is seeking people for the Artist-in-Residence program at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. No matter what medium you work with, you could have the chance to spend 2-3 weeks surrounded by nature as you make art.

The Big Carp River flows west out of Lake of the Clouds at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County. (Photo: Michigan DNR)

Applications are open now, and you have until Feb. 14 to apply for the 2022-23 season.

Related: What's creating bizarre sand sculptures along Lake Michigan?

Selection is based on artistic integrity, ability to reside in a wilderness environment, the artist’s ability to relate to and interpret the park through their art medium and a willingness to donate an original, finished piece of art inspired by their stay in the Porkies. Artists will also be asked to share their experiences with the public through a demonstration or talk during their residencies.

If selected, you will stay in "Dan's Cabin," which was build as a tribute to Dan Urbanski, the founding president of the Friends of the Porkies and an award-winning photographer.

The cabin includes an icebox, woodstove, and gas stove. There is no electricity or running water.

If applying, you should be in good health, and expect solitude, simple facilities and rapid changes in weather.

During the residency, you will have the option to register for a free a three-day backcountry permit to backpack.

To apply, you must fill out an application and submit samples of your work. Selected artists will be notified by mid-April.

Advertisement

Apply for the Artist-in-Residence program here.