How to get a metropark pass ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Metro Detroit's 13 metroparks feature beaches, trails, camping opportunities, events, and more.

Events are planned at the parks year-round, and some parks are hosting activities for Memorial Day weekend, including a native plant sale at Hudson Mills and the annual art fair at Kensington.

If you're planning to attend these events or check out a metropark beach for Memorial Day, you'll need a vehicle pass. Here's what to know:

Metropark pass prices

An annual pass gets you into all 13 parks for a year, while daily passes are available for those who aren't ready to commit to an annual pass or only want to visit once or twice.

Most people have to pay to enter the metroparks in a vehicle. Disabled veterans with a DV license plate are the exception; they get free entry.

Annual pass prices

Annual vehicle pass

Price for residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties: $40

Non-resident price: $45

Seniors 62 and older (resident): $29

Senior non-resident: $34

Annual Oakland County/Metropark pass

Includes entry into the 13 Metroparks plus Oakland County Parks.

Price: $64

Annual boat pass

Price for residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties: $35

Non-resident price: $40

Seniors 62 and older (resident): $24

Senior non-resident: $29

Annual vehicle/boat combo

Price for residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties: $75

Non-resident price: $85

Seniors 62 and older: $53

Senior non-resident: $58

Daily passes

Daily passes are $10 per vehicle and $10 per boat trailer.

The metroparks offer a trade-up program that allows daily passes to be traded in for an annual pass.

Trading in one to three daily passes gets you $10 to $30 off an annual pass, while four daily passes can be traded in for an annual pass.

Learn more about the trade-up program.

How to buy a Metropark pass

Annual passes, except for senior passes, can be purchased online. Buy an annual metropark pass here.

Senior passes must be purchased at a park toll booth or park office. Daily passes and all other annual passes can also be purchased when entering a metropark.