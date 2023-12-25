How to get Detroit Lions playoff tickets

article

After clinching the NFC North division title Sunday, the Detroit Lions are headed to the playoffs.

With the win, the team secured its first home playoff game in decades. It'll also be the first playoff game ever played at Ford Field.

If you're looking to attend a Detroit playoff game, expect to pay a big chunk of cash unless you are a season ticket holder.

Season ticket holders at the first shot at tickets, and those on the season ticket waitlist are next in line for playoff tickets.

To get on the 2024 season ticket waitlist, you have to pay a $100 deposit. This doesn't guarantee you'll get playoff tickets or season passes next year.

If you don't have season ticket and you aren't on the waitlist, you can get resale tickets. Currently, the cheapest ticket for the Wildcard Round is $625 on Ticketmaster. The most expensive tickets will run you close to $3,000 for one.