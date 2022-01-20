How to get tickets to Sesame Street Live! in Detroit

Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! will be at the Fox Theatre in Detroit from Jan. 20 - Jan. 30, 2022.

Families can enjoy a sensory-filled performance live on stage with Elmo, Big Bird, Rosita, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and more!

Fox Theatre Performance Schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at 313Presents.com, SesameStreetLive.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Ceasars Arena. Discounts for groups of 10 people or more are available by calling (248)977-3830.

Sesame Street Live! Preferred Guests are able to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Sign up is available on the Sesame Street Live! website.

Venue information, including Fox Theatre's health and safety policies, can be found on their website, including face coverings and entry requirements.

Advertisement