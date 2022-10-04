How to register to vote in Michigan for the November election

article

Election Day in Michigan is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and there's still time to register to vote in this year's election.

Voter registration deadlines

You can register to vote online up to two weeks before the election. That means you have until Monday, Oct. 24 to register online.

You can also mail or drop off the voter application form to your city clerk.

If mailing or dropping off the voter registration form to the clerk, it has to be postmarked or brought to the office 15 days before the election – July 18.

You can register in person on the day of the election, at your city clerk's office. You must do this by 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Registering to vote online

If you have a Michigan driver's license or state identification card, you can use the online registration form.

Fill out the application here.

This website can also be used to update your address or re-register to vote if you move to a new city or township.

Registering to vote by mail

You can mail the voter application form to your city or township clerk. As noted above, be sure you get it in the mail by July 18. You can also drop off the completed form.

Find the form here.

If you aren't sure where to mail or drop off your ballot, find your clerk's office here.

Registering to vote in person

To register to vote on the day of the election, you will need to bring proof of residency and eligibility to your city clerk's office/

To be eligible, you must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Michigan resident, and you must have been a resident of the city where you will be voting for at least 30 days.

Proof of residency includes a Michigan driver’s license or state ID; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a paycheck or government check, or other government documents.

Checking voter registration status

Not sure if you are registered to vote? You can check your status online.

There are two options for verifying if you are registered - by using your name, birthday, and zip code, or by using your driver's license number and birthday.

If you are registered to vote, you will have the option to view a preview of the ballot, find your clerk's information, and see a map of your polling location. You can also request an absentee ballot through this page.

Check your registration status here.