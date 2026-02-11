Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles closes on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

The Brief Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles is a longtime soul food staple on ‘The Avenue of Fashion.' Former Lions player Ron Bartell is the owner, and posted a message announcing the closure on social media.



A longtime fixture on Detroit’s "Avenue of Fashion" is closing.

It was known for soul food, like fried chicken with waffles and collard greens, but Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles closed its doors this week for good.

Big picture view:

"They will be missed. I was hoping to get one last meal there, but no dice," said Demier Hatcher, a longtime customer.

Kuzzo’s opened on Livernois 11 years ago as the City of Detroit started making its comeback.

"Actually Kuzzo’s can be considered a staple, because Kuzzo’s was here way before a lot of the renovations, before a lot of the other new stores appeared," said Anthony Moore, Red Door manager.

The Red Door is a men’s clothing store located across the street from the storefront Kuzzo’s occupied.

"It’s a business that we are proud of, because Livernois has become predominantly Black in terms of business-wise. They are pretty crowded most of the time, so that creates traffic.

"A lot of times they will go over and eat and I’ll catch them sometimes to get a bite and say 'We got some sales, blah blah, blah' and they will come over and see me."

Former Detroit Lions player Ron Bartell opened the soul food restaurant in 2015. He used social media to announce the restaurant’s closing.

"Ron is a great guy, used to play with the Lions, he currently has a business down the street Jerk at Nite," said Moore.

In the Instagram post, Bartell wrote: "Thank you, Detroit, for believing in us, rocking with us, and making this journey unforgettable. This isn't goodbye, it's see you soon. Stay tuned for what's next."

Last summer there was a police investigation at Kuzzo's. No details were released at the time and law enforcement did not release any further details when contacted today.

Danny Wimmer, the Michigan Attorney General press secretary, released a statement saying:

"The police activity to which you refer was conducted, last summer, pursuant to warrants sought by our office in connection to an ongoing investigation. That investigation remains ongoing today, and I am unable to provide further information at this time."