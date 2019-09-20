How to repair a crack in your furniture

This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades shows us a simple little hack for repairing a crack in a piece of furniture.

Jill's daughter had a desk with a drawer front that had gotten cracked. A lot of this kind of damage can be easier to fix that you think.

The trick is getting the glue down into the crack. Jill went to a farm supply store and bought a syringe and needle (20 gauge) intended for livestock. Jill filled the syringe with Elmer's glue, attached the needle and set about fixing the cracked drawer.

Jill recommends trying to open up the crack a bit and then injecting the glue down into the crack. Follow the process down the length of the crack. Wipe off any excess, and then clamp or brace the crack, so that it stays closed while the glue dries.

For Jill's piece, all that was necessary was a few rubberbands to hold the crack together while the glue dried.

Once it's all dry, Jill will lightly sand off any excess dried glue and then touch up the paint. Once the paint's dry, she'll reattach the drawer front and it will be as good as new.

PROJECT RATING: Easy

Advertisement

To watch Jill take you through the process, click on the video player above.